Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $490.38 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.29.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

