Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $490.38 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.