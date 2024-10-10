Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,609 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

