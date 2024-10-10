Crown (CCK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

