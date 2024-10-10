Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV opened at $231.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

