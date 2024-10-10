Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 107,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.