Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.13 and last traded at C$34.08. 5,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.92.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.