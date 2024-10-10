Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31.
Assure Company Profile
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
