Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.38). Approximately 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.75.

About Stenprop

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

