Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 284,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
