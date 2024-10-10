Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 202,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 489,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.32.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

