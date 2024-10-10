Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 202,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 489,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KETL
Strix Group Stock Performance
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strix Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.