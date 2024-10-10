Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metcash
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.