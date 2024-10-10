AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 1,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

