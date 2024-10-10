Mina Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $572.65 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00255181 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,908,515 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,475,917 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,724,243.8400393 with 1,167,080,802.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51883623 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $19,172,256.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.