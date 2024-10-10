Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.19 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.87 or 1.00006062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,835,451.95528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.59697911 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $5,418,146.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

