Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $107.71 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.71 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

