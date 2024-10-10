Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Goldstar Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.