Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $106.31. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.