Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $106.31. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCD Free Report ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

