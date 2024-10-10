Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $68.02. 2,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.