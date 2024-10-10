UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $939.58 and last traded at $943.29. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.90.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $943.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.32.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter worth $48,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Company Profile

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

