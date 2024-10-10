iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.00. 3,667 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.