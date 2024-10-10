PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.74 and last traded at $97.85. Approximately 121,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 67,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.