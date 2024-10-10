Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.15. 8,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Core Alternative ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

