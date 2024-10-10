Catizen (CATI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.39 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $122.39 million and approximately $79.87 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.46004537 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $75,098,320.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

