Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.71 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $37.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,128.84213 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05205454 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $37,795,231.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.