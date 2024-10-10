Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $359.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $359.13 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

