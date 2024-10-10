OMG Network Price Tops $0.27 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $6.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.