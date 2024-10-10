JOE (JOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $117.69 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $117.69 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

