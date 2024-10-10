Voyager Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.76 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

