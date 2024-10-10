Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $2,766.07 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00020008 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

