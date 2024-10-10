Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €71.20 ($78.24) and last traded at €72.10 ($79.23). Approximately 136,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.45 ($79.62).

Talanx Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.73 and a 200-day moving average of €72.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Talanx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.