Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $992.36 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,309,182,979 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.