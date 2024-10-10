Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86). 54,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 11,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The company has a market cap of £14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -467.86 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.06.

In related news, insider Mark Browning acquired 20,825 shares of Zinc Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,994 ($19,623.09). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

