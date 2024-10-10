inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Reaches $82.07 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and approximately $438,135.96 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00309399 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $432,627.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

