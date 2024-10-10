Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $62.44 million and $6.62 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00103875 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $6,912,546.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

