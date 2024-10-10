KickToken (KICK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.56 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $0.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01286783 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

