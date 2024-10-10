Everipedia (IQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $82.62 million and $27.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 19,088,426,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

