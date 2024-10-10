Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.49 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $23.49 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $2,505.55 or 0.04117394 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00254771 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,571,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,558,482.39497833. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,563.94596111 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,617,178.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

