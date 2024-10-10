RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.70 ($13.96) and last traded at €12.70 ($13.96). 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($13.74).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.03. The firm has a market cap of $850.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

