Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.