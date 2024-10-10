SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.90). Approximately 1,469,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,389,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.89).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of £762.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6,870.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.39.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

