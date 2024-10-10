SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.90). Approximately 1,469,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,389,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.89).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.
