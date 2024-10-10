Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 26,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daiwa House Industry
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.