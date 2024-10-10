Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 39,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.
