On September 15, 2021, Celcuity, a company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELC, submitted a Form 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing disclosed a change in its Board of Directors.

The document reveals that on September 14, 2021, Celcuity’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of John J. Shannon, Jr. Mr. Shannon served as a member of the Board and its Audit Committee. The resignation became effective on September 14, 2021. Following Mr. Shannon’s departure, the Board of Directors size was reduced to five members.

Although the filing did not provide detailed reasons for Mr. Shannon’s resignation, it marks a notable change within the company’s governing body. Such alterations in the leadership structure can impact a company’s operations and strategic decision-making.

Investors and stakeholders in Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) may closely monitor any further developments related to the Board of Directors and its composition, as changes at this level can signal shifts in corporate governance and management direction. Celcuity’s stock performance and overall corporate trajectory may also be influenced by these dynamics in the near future.

