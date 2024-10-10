Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing its Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The filing revealed that for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Victory Capital experienced robust financial performance. The company reported a significant increase in its total assets under management (AUM), reaching a record high of $173.9 billion. This marks a notable rise from the previous quarter’s AUM of $158.3 billion.

In addition to the growth in AUM, Victory Capital reported a surge in its revenues. The company’s total operating revenues for the third quarter amounted to $454.3 million, reflecting a substantial increase compared to the $366.5 million reported in the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the filing highlighted Victory Capital’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which stood at $169.2 million for the quarter. This figure represents a significant uptick from the previous quarter’s EBITDA of $124.5 million.

Victory Capital’s strong financial performance during the third quarter is indicative of the company’s continued growth and success in the market. The increase in AUM, coupled with higher revenues and EBITDA, underscores the company’s ability to effectively navigate the evolving financial landscape and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Investors and market analysts will likely keep a close eye on Victory Capital’s upcoming financial reports to gauge the company’s performance and trajectory in the coming quarters. The positive results reported in the recent 8-K filing position Victory Capital favorably within the competitive asset management industry.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

