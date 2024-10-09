NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.65 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00007643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $228.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,434,101 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,882,593 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,250,802 with 1,213,699,653 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.92636748 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $258,457,029.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

