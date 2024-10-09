Uniswap (UNI) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $153.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00012167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00106640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.10960402 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1103 active market(s) with $110,527,762.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

