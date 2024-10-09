xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $2,927.98 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

