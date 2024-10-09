ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $452,263.52

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $452,263.52 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

