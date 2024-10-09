Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $2.03 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

