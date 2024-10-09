Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading 27.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.89. 1,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

